DANVILLE — A drunk Danville man scared parents and guardians outside the Learning Tree Child Care Center Monday, Danville police said.
Detective Justin Stanley charged Cory L. Fitzgerald, 28, with disorderly conduct, public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
Callers reported he was yelling and cursing at vehicles driving by and at people on the street. One caller said he called one of the parents entering the child care center a name. It scared the parent enough to get an escort to her vehicle. Many parents and guardians were upset by his actions, Stanley said.
Police were then called to 538 Mill St. about a suspicious male passed out in the building. The caller, a resident of the building, said the man, later identified as Fitzgerald, had his jeans pulled down to expose his lower extremities.
Police said his pants were down to his mid-thigh, he appeared to be drooling and was semiconscious.