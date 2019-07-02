VALLEY TWP. — A Snyder County woman allegedly stole 89 Trazodone 100-mg tablets from a room she cleaned at the Super 8 Motel between May 18 and May 19.
Tpr. Ellen T. McDermott charged Patricia A. Zimmerman, 28, of Shamokin Dam, with theft and receiving stolen property of Reva Kay Hall, a travel nurse working at Danville State Hospital. She said she carries all her medications in a cloth bag that she placed in a hotel dresser drawer.
She said she takes one daily tablet or as needed and took one the night she checked in with 89 pills left. She said she returned from work and found the pills missing.
Manager Charles Schlofner told police Zimmerman was assigned to clean the room. He also said several items were reported missing from rooms she cleaned in the month she worked there. A men's bottle of cologne, a bottle of body lotion and cash were reported missing, according to the criminal complaint. When he asked Zimmerman about the cash, she said she thought it was a tip and apparently immediately returned it.
After learning of the missing pills, Schlofner temporarily suspended Zimmerman until the investigation was completed.
Zimmerman allegedly told McDermott she never stole from a room she cleaned. She said she cleaned so many rooms, she wasn't sure if she cleaned the room where the pills were. Zimmerman didn't show up for an interview at police barracks on June 6 and didn't return calls, police said.
Authorization Manager Marcy Fisher reported Zimmerman signed off on cleaning Hall's room on May 18 or when the medication was reported missing, according to the charges.