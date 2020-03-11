MAHONING TWP. — An employee who was off for several days screamed profanities at employees and customers at Hawkins Chevrolet, at 1856 Montour Blvd., police said.
Jan E. Hendrickson, 60, of the Danville area, went to the business at about 8 a.m. March 2 and caused a scene, Mahoning Township Officer Tammy Smith said. She was told to leave the property and at about 10:50 a.m., she called Josh and Mindy Hawkins and threatened to sue the dealership and to take away their house, according to the charges.
She was then told she wasn't permitted on any Hawkins property. At about 1:15 p.m., she entered the dealership where she screamed and cursed at employees and customers, police said. Josh and Mindy Hawkins asked her several times to leave and Josh said he was calling 911.
At one point, she walked outside and appeared to be leaving then ran into the service area, opened a customer's truck door and screamed profanities at the customer, police said. Josh stepped in between her and the customer and told her to leave. She said she needed to talk to a technician and Josh said she wasn't allowed to and she had to leave. She ran around Josh and into the shop cursing and yelling and continued to do so at the door when she was leaving, police said.
Smith charged her with defiant trespass and disorderly conduct.