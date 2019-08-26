DERRY TWP. — A man evicted from a mobile home park threatened another man while holding a machete in a sheath Aug. 21, police said.
Bradley Long contacted state police at Milton after he was asked by the owner of the trailer at 472 Blue Springs Terrace to secure the doors to prevent trespassers. He said he heard someone yell from inside the trailer and ask what he was doing.
Long walked around to his vehicle and was in the process of calling police when he saw Brian Ferguson, 36, whose last known address was that trailer, come out the front door holding a machete. Long said Ferguson walked to the back of the vehicle and placed the machete on his tailgate.
After Long told Ferguson he was on the phone with police, Ferguson said he knew where he lived and that he was coming for him as he rested his hands on the machete, according to charges filed by Tpr. Chad Kramer.
Long said Ferguson fled south on his bike, then east in the 300 block of the terrace before turning north on Fairview Road.
Kramer found the machete next to a shed at 339 Blue Springs Terrace. Long identified it as the one Ferguson had.
Kramer stopped Ferguson at Fairview and Bush roads. He said he had no knowledge of the incident and that he never possessed a machete, police said.
While searching Ferguson, police found two smoking devices and a diabetic test strip container of suspected methamphetamine residue in his shorts pockets.
Kramer charged him with a felony criminal trespass, a misdemeanor criminal trespass, possessing drug paraphernalia, terroristic threats and harassment.
Montour County District Judge Marvin Shrawder arraigned Ferguson and jailed him in lieu of $25,000 straight bail.