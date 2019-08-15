MAHONING TWP. — A woman's ex-boyfriend threatened a man by saying he would have to have his jaw wired shut and that his dad will shoot him Aug. 6, Mahoning Township police said.
Officer Tammy Smith charged Timothy Knepp, 35, of Lewistown, with terroristic threats of Michael Taylor. Taylor told police his girlfriend's ex-boyfriend made the threats in Geisinger where his girlfriend's son is a patient. The baby is also Knepp's son, according to the charge.
Knepp told Taylor he would catch him off camera to solve the problem and Taylor would join his son in the intensive care unit, police said. He made the remarks in front of Taylor's juvenile daughter, according to the police complaint.
Taylor told police Knepp has threatened him on several occasions to the point he fears for his and his daughter's safety.