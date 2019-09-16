DANVILLE — A homeless man took a gas grill that was for sale in the front porch area of Danville Weis Markets July 5, Danville police said.
Detective Justin Stanley charged Raymond Farless, 37, with retail theft of the grill valued at $299.
Rob Figard, retail crime investigator for Weis Markets, said a man loaded the grill on the bed of a silver pickup truck. Figard emailed pictures of him and the vehicle used. Police have had numerous interactions with Farless and were able to identify him, according to the criminal complaint.