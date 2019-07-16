 

 

MAHONING TWP. — Township police responded to a report that the sign identifying the Whisper Hills Housing Development had been vandalized with graffiti.

The billboard-type sign, which is located at the entrance to the development, was spray-painted with a phallic symbol and a racially insensitive phrase.

The graffiti was eventually removed by the Whisper Hills Homeowners Association.

The sign is a periodic target of graffiti type vandalism which is consistent with juvenile like mischief. There is no indication that a particular individual or group was the target of the vandalism.

Police were called June 23 about the incident.

— KAREN BLACKLEDGE

    

      

 

 

 

Tags