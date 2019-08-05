DANVILLE — A borough man allegedly beat his wife's head against a door and knocked her to the ground Aug. 4.
Melissa Auker told Danville Police Officer Jared Bangs that William Auker, 58, of Bloom Street, seemed upset most of the day and she wasn't sure what set him off. She said he grabbed her and beat her head off a door. He knocked her to the ground, causing a lacaeration to her left knee. She said he struck her in the ribs, causing severe pain.
Police observed lacerations to her knee, bruises on her left wrist and forearm, a swollen and red left ear and a lump on the side of her head. She sought treatment at a hospital.
Bangs charged him with simple assault, criminal mischief for smashing her cellphone and harassment.