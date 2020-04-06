MAHONING TWP. — A Sunbury man caused a disturbance at Geisinger after being taken there for a blood alcohol test March 14, Mahoning Township police said.
Patrolman Ryan Pander stopped Richard W. Gilson, 23, of 216 N. 12th St., Sunbury, for driving 102 mph in a 55 mph zone at 1156 Northumberland St.
Pander detected an odor of alcohol from inside the vehicle and Gilson admitted he drank alcohol before leaving the Bloomsburg area, police said.
Pander took him to Geisinger for a blood test and Gilson refused to sign the paperwork until he spoke to his father, according to the charges.
Gilson was released from custody but refused to leave the triage area at Geisinger's emergency department after police asked him numerous times to leave.
Pander said he caused a disturbance by yelling and cursing as police tried to remove him from the triage area. Geisinger staff assisted in removing him.
Gilson faces charges of general impairment, speeding and disorderly conduct.