DANVILLE — Danville police are investigating a vandalism incident that occurred at Washies Playground and Kidsville sometime overnight from Sept. 14 to early Sept. 15.
The equipment that was damaged was recently refurbished and painted by an Eagle Scout.
Suspects are described as two youths and one was wearing red shorts. They spray-painted numerous pieces of playground equipment with obscene gestures using light blue spray paint and various portions of sidewalks and the basketball court.
Anyone with information or video footage is asked to contact Danville Police Department at 570-275-2101 or email: danvilleboropd@aol.com or submit a tip by going to Danville Police Department website: Danvillepd.net and click forms and submit a tip.