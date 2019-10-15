DANVILLE — A Danville man told police "I messed up" after his wife said he struck and kicked her in the ribs numerous times.
Danville Patrolman Joseph Eister charged Robert I. Washington, 58, with simple assault and harassment of Betty Washington Oct. 10 at Church and Market streets.
Betty told Eister her husband had accused her of "messing around with another man at work." She ran away from Robert and he chased her down in his vehicle. When he found her, he hit her numerous times and kicked her in the ribs numerous times, she said.
Betty said, "He kept kicking me and would not stop hitting me," according to the charges. When police located her, she was very hysterical and bleeding from the face and side of the head, police said. Police found her and a male at Cedar and East Market streets.
Police said Betty's right eye was very swollen and she couldn't open it all the way.
They found Robert sitting on a sidewalk a few houses up from the corner with his hands in the air. Eister said Robert laid on his back and placed his hands out to the side. Eister told him to roll over and Eister handcuffed him.
When Eister put him in the back of the cruiser, Robert said he knew he was under arrest.
Robert is confined to the county jail in lieu of $10,000 straight bail.