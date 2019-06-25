MAHONING TWP. — A Bloomsburg man allegedly assaulted a woman and smashed her cellphone June 5.
Mahoning Township Sgt. Matthew Gerst charged Edward T. Crilly, 29, with simple asasult by allegedly bruising Chelsea VonBlohn and harassment.
Gerst and other township officers were called about two people walking and arguing over a cellphone on Woodbine Lane. Police separated the two and asked about the dispute. VonBlohn said Crilly took her phone and smashed it so she couldn't call anyone. She said she was trying to get away from Crilly and pointed out bruising all over her body allegedly caused by Crilly.
She told police Crilly threw her around and onto the ground the past three days at 125 Evergreen Pointe.