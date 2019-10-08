COOPER TWP. — A father, who pointed a gun barrel out a front door and wrestled his son for a loaded gun, told state police they wouldn't take him alive while several of his children were inside his home.
State police at Milton were called to the home of Thomas Henry Higgins Sr., 36, of Danville, Oct. 1.
Higgins had been arguing with his 17-year-old son, said he had been drinking and there were weapons in the home, police said.
Tpr. Steven Geiger saw the father brandished a loaded shotgun in the kitchen and doorway. Police repeatedly asked him to display both of his hands and leave the home. Higgins pointed the gun barrel out the front door window several times, police said.
Higgins left the home and went to the porch but he wouldn't comply with police commands. Geiger discharged a Taser, but Higgins was able to go back into the home. Geiger asked him numerous times to leave the home.
After some time elapsed, Higgins left the home and was taken into custody.
From interviews at the scene, Geiger found Higgins was wrestling with his son for control of a shotgun with a live round in the loader. The father had also punched his son in the stomach and kicked him in the leg, police said.
Geiger charged him with terroristic threats, endangering the welfare of children, simple assault and harassment.