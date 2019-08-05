DANVILLE — A Mahoning Township man allegedly broke into a woman's vehicle, strangled her to steal money to buy heroin, removed her clothing while in a vehicle and raped her at his home.
David C. Burke, 23, of 16 S. Glenbrook Ave. and currently an inmate at the State Correctional Institution at Coal Township, allegedly called the woman's cellphone at about 7 p.m. Aug. 19, 2018, while she was working and later that day appeared at her workplace where he was asked to leave and cease contact with her. He allegedly entered her vehicle and stayed inside until she left work at 10:30 p.m.
While she was headed to Bloomsburg, he climbed from the trunk to the cargo area, Patrolman Ryan Pander said. He told her he needed closure about their recent breakup and she decided to take him to his home. They argued and Burke verbally threatened her numerous times, police said. In one instance, Burke allegedly said, "I'm going to drop all my morals and beat the (expletive) out of you."
Police said it took a while to file charges because they were waiting for sexual assault test results and information obtained from search warrants. A cellphone was also sent to state police to analyze.
The woman told police Burke slapped her face in the area of Montour Boulevard and Woodbine Lane. She said she was shocked, stayed silent and allowed him to yell. When she attempted a right turn to travel to his home, he allegedly grabbed the steering wheel and rerouted them onto Montour Boulevard. He said they were going to Danville to buy heroin, she said. Before arriving at Nassau and East Front streets, Burke asked her for $10 to buy the heroin. She refused and he removed her over-the-shoulder bag, wrapped the bag strap around her neck and strangled her until he got possession of the bag. Police said injuries were visible to her neck. She said Burke then removed $86 in cash, left the area and walked down the street. He took her cellphone and vehicle keys, police said.
Upon returning to the vehicle, he told her to drive to Walnut and Railroad streets. She tried to go to his home, but Burke grabbed the steering wheel and rerouted them to the Dunkin parking lot where he left, taking her phone and vehicle keys. After he returned, they traveled to the area of Geisinger Medical Center, at 100 N. Academy Ave.
They argued in the vehicle and Burke slapped her across the face numerous times, she said. Burke used physical force to remove her clothing and tried to sexually assault her, she said. She said the arguing and sexual advances continued until they left and went to his home between 2 and 3 a.m. Aug. 20, 2018.
They continued to argue while the woman was naked and she said she begged him to give her her clothes back so she could go home. Instead, Burke physically forced her into his house and into his bedroom, she said, where they engaged in sex without her consent. She tried to resist several times by contorting her arms and legs in ways to physically block him, but she said he physically overpowered her by grabbing her wrists and arms and holding them above her head. She said the pressure he placed on her arms and wrists was so heavy it made her feel like they were going to break.
Police photographed the bruises and markings. The woman also reported bruising on her upper right thigh during a sexual assault examination at Bloomsburg Geisinger.
She said any time she yelled, cried or told him to stop, he covered her mouth with his hand, according to the charges.
Pander charged him with rape, forcible compulsion, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault without consent, aggravated indecent assault by forcible compulsion, robbery, terroristic threats, indecent assault by forcible compulsion, indecent assault without consent, simple assault, strangulation, recklessly endangering another person, theft, receiving stolen property, harassment by lewd communication and harassment by striking or shoving.