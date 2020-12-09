MAHONING TWP. — A Danville man is facing a theft charge after searching through the console of an unlocked truck parking on East Front Street Dec. 1, Danville police allege.
Officer Eric Routch filed charges of theft from a motor vehicle and disorderly conduct against Jamie Francis Schlagel, 47, of 460 Iron St., Apt. 2. Routch wrote in the criminal complaint that borough road crew worker Donald Erlston called police at about 2:20 p.m. to report that he saw Schlagel searching for something in a red pickup truck that was not Schlagel's. The officer stopped Schlagel at Cedar and Water streets. Police ran the truck's registration and determined it was owned by Blaine Brown, of 424 E. Front St. Brown reported nothing was missing from the truck but the center console was opened and his belongings were all over his seats.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 11 before District Judge Marvin Shrawder.