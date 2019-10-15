DERRY TWP. — State police charged an Orangeville man with driving while under the influence of alcohol after an accident Sept. 27 on Route 254.
Tpr. Sara Barrett charged Nicholas E. Kaminski, 33, with having a blood alcohol level of .139 percent, failure to drive in a single lane and careless driving.
Barrett saw a Ford F-450 off the road down in an embankment and saw Kaminski walking up the embankment. She could smell alcohol on him and he had bloodshot and glassy eyes, according to the charges.