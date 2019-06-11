Police: Man damaged fire alarm strobe lights By Karen Blackledge kblackledge@thedanvillenews.com 11 hrs ago MAHONING TWP. — State police charged Gary L. Custer, 50, with criminal mischief for damaging two fire alarm strobe lights at Danville State Hospital June 9. Police said the loss was $245. Tags Fire Alarm State Police Police Hospital Gary L. Custer Mahoning Twp. Danville COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Click HERE to view or buy photos Obituaries SENOSKI ROCUBA, Nancy Aug 2, 1930 - Jun 10, 2019 HOFFMAN, Ronald Sep 30, 1945 - Jun 11, 2019 REIGEL, Jeffery Oct 19, 1961 - Jun 10, 2019 Woodling, John ROTH, James Nov 15, 1941 - Jun 10, 2019 Follow us on Facebook