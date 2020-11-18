DANVILLE — A 45-year-old Danville man has been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with a suspended license, careless driving and driving without insurance.
Those charges were filed by Danville Borough Police Officer Devon St. Clair against Shawn L. Fegley, of Danville.
St. Clair, on Oct. 21, at 6:03 p.m., received a call about a car accident on Railroad Street near GTI Industries, according to court documents.
Upon arrival at the scene, St. Clair saw a 1993 Ford Mustang that had sustained damage. The car driver, Fegley, said he had lost control and driven into the loading bay fence at GTI, according to police. Fegley had difficulty standing. Fegley told St. Clair he didn't know how much he had been drinking. Fegley was taken to Geisinger Medical Center for a blood test.