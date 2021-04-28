DANViLLE — A Berwick man has been charged with DUI, reckless driving and fleeing or attempting to elude police following an incident at a Wendy's restaurant.
While waiting in line at a Wendy's outlet on April 19, Christopher C. Cole, 28, allegedly screamed and threatened other drivers from his car in line.
When police arrived, officer Jared Bangs of the Danville Police Department approached Cole, who pulled out of the line and "sped away at a high rate of speed," according to police papers.
Police lost track of Cole, who was driving a 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt.
Cole was later involved in an accident, and when police arrived, they matched Cole to the incident at Wendy's.
Cole has been charged by police with a felony charge of fleeing or attempting to elude officers, and multiple misdemeanors, after officers learned from Cole that he had been drinking.
A blood test confirmed that Cole had a BAC of 0.157.
Cole was also charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, reckless driving and driving with a suspended license, all misdemeanors.
While running a driver's license and warrants check, police learned that Cole had warrants out in Chester County.
Cole was taken into custody and transferred to the Montour County Prison on the warrants out of Chester County.
A preliminary hearing is set at Judge Marvin Shrawder's courtroom on May 19, 9:30 a.m.