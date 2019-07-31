MAHONING TWP. — Police charged a Sunbury man with possessing a vape cartridge with THC after stopping him for not using headlights after sunset July 12 on Northumberland Street.
Mahoning Township Patrolman Garon Fenstermaker detected the odor of burned marijuana from the inside of the vehicle of Damen C. Summers, 27. Summers gave permission for the vehicle to be searched and a Rokin vaporizer with a vape cartridge was found.
Fenstermaker charged him with possessing a vape cartridge with THC which is the same chemical compound found in marijuana and possessing drug paraphernalia.
— KAREN BLACKLEDGE