MAHONING TWP. — A Berlin, Pa., man allegedly possessed 5.39 grams of crystal methamphetamine after police said he appeared nervous due to extreme shaking.
Mahoning Township Patrolman Garon Fenstermaker encountered Andrew A. Kottke, 37, June 24 at the Sheetz parking lot. The officer also observed two glass pipes commonly used to smoke meth in the sun visor above Kottke.
A search of the vehicle showed the pipes, an Altoids container with a cut straw containing white residue and three small zip lock type bags with a crystal-like substance consistent with crystal meth, according to the charges.
Fenstermaker charged him with possessing crystal meth and possessing drug paraphernalia.