MAHONING TWP. — A Danville area man and a juvenile allegedly went "car hopping" to steal from vehicles June 2 in Mahoning Township.
Patrolman Garon Fenstermaker saw a juvenile standing at Bloom Road and Shady Lane and Timothy Buss Jr., 18, at two vehicles in a driveway. As Buss saw the police cruiser, he walked to Bloom Road and began going west with the other male, police said. Fenstermaker concluded that male was attempting to gain access to a vehicle.
Fenstermaker parked the cruiser and saw the two heading east on Villa Street, where he said "police stop." They allegedly turned onto Levans Lane where Fenstermaker found them trying to hide. Both complied with his order to get on the ground and to put their hands behind their backs.
Fenstermaker said Buss admitted they tried to get into seven vehicles, but were only able to enter two. He admitted taking $5 from one vehicle and a USB car charger and charging cable from another vehicle. The charger was valued at $19.50 and cable at $9.88. When Fenstermaker asked him why he was stealing from vehicles, he said, "quick cash," according to the charges.
The juvenile, with a legal guardian present, admitted Buss approached him asking if he wanted to go "car hopping" and he agreed. Fenstermaker said it is a phrase commonly used to describe people traveling from vehicle to vehicle in a neighborhood to find unlocked vehicles. The juvenile told the officer he acted as a look-out.
Fenstermaker charged Buss with corruption of minors, theft from a vehicle, theft by unlawful taking from movable property, receiving stolen property and loitering and prowling at night.