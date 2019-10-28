LIBERTY TWP. — State police charged a Riverside man with walking from the scene of a crash without reporting it and making a false report to police.
Tpr. Jennifer Bowers was called to the Route 642 accident Oct. 7 by the victim.
The rear tire on the driver's side of James E. Millgan's 2006 Toyota Tundra truck disconnected and rolled into the driver's side of the victim's vehicle, causing minor damage to the driver's side front and rear door.
The victim, identified by a last name of Keister in the police complaint, said she pulled over immediately and that Millgan, 51, pulled over, but didn't contact her. She said he left the scene on foot.
While Bowers was there, Millgan returned with a tow truck. Initially, he said he wasn't driving the vehicle and a man named Sal was driving his vehicle. When questioned later, he admitted he was the driver at the time of the accident, according to the charges. He told Bowers he was unaware the tire struck the other vehicle.