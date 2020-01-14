DANVILLE — A North Central Secure Treatment Unit resident punched a staff member in the head with a closed fist, state police said.
Tpr. Matthew Lesher charged Anthony A. Roig, 20, with aggravated assault and harassment from the incident Nov. 14. Roig is free on $10,000 unsecured bail.
Police said staff member Joseph Fromille heard a disturbance in the hallway. He found Roig shouting at other residents about going to jail. He asked him to stop yelling and proceed with recreational time. Roig continued shouting with Fromille telling he wouldn't be granted recreational time because he wasn't following instructions and causing a disturbance. Fromille told Roig to go upstairs. When Roig turned to walk, he took several steps, turned around and punched Fromille in the head with a closed right fist, Lesher said. Surveillance showed the incident, police said.