DANVILLE — A borough man allegedly punched and stamped his girlfriend, causing significant bruising and a possible broken arm July 8 in Danville.
Detective Justin Stanley met with Julie Hollenbach at Geisinger. She said she and Vinson A. Russell, 24, had been staying with a friend at 119 Fisher Court.
Hollenbach began yelling at her and verbally abusing her while at another home, she said, and the arguing continued at the Fisher Court address. Hollenbach said they were ending their relationship and Russell tried to take a gaming console that belonged to her.
When she tried to take the console, Russell kicked her in the chest forcing her backwards into a wood stove causing pain and bruising to her back and she fell down, she said.
When she got up and tried to take the console, he punched her in the right clavicle knocking her to the ground, she said. Russell then stamped on her left forearm, causing significant pain and bruising. She said she had significant bruising and pain on her clavicle as well.
Stanley charged Russell with simple assault and harassment.
Montour County District Judge Marvin Shrawder arraigned Russell and committed him to jail in lieu of $10,000 straight bail.