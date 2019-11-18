LIMESTONE TWP. — A man pushed, shoved, struck, tried to choke his wife and attempted to retrieve a gun, according to charges filed by state police.
Tpr. Kaitlyn Derrick charged Larry Gearhart, 61, with making terroristic threats, driving while his license was suspended or revoked, simple assault and harassment of Susan Gearhart Nov. 9 at their home at 5818 Broadway Road.
Susan Gearhart said they were involved in a verbal altercation that turned physical when her husband struck her with the back of his fist in their vehicle at an unknown location on Route 54. The altercation ended and she got back into the vehicle with him to travel to their home.
A physical altercation began in their home where he pushed, shoved, struck and, at one point, was on top of her and tried to choke her, she said. Larry Gearhart tried to get a firearm and made the comment, "I should kill you now," she said.
Larry Gearhart's driver's license was suspended for a fourth driving while under the influence of alcohol, according to the charges.
Susan Gearhart was taken to Geisinger for treatment.