DANVILLE — Police charged a Danville man with theft and receiving stolen property after he allegedly stole prescription medication pills from his mother.
According to police, Gavin James McNaughton, 20, took 30 Clonazepam pills from his mother, Tara Dewald.
Dewald told police that she only found out about the missing medication when she went to take her prescribed medication. Both charges are misdemeanors.
A preliminary hearing before District Judge Marvin Shrawder is scheduled for May 13 at 10 a.m.