DANVILLE — A Danville man stole a woman's envelope that contained $70 in cash and a coupon Feb. 7 at Danville Weis Markets, police said.
Courtney King told Officer Keith Davenport she lost the envelope while shopping for her grandmother. She said a store manager watched video footage and saw the person known to them as George Fausnaught, 52, of 211B Center St., pick up the envelope, look inside it and leave the store with the envelope.
Davenport went to Fausnaught's home where Fausnaught told him there was no name on the envelope and that's why he kept it. He told the officer he only had $15 left from the envelope since he bought stuff with the rest of the money.
Fausnaught faces charges of theft by unlawful taking, theft of property lost, mislaid or delivered by mistake and receiving stolen property.