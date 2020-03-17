MAHONING TWP. — An intoxicated Danville man raised his hands to Geisinger staff, went into other patients rooms and later kicked a large hole in the police interview room wall, police said.
Albert J. Miller, 31, of 231 Mill St., was admitted for alcohol intoxication March 12. According to Geisinger Dr. Jason Burkett, Miller was disorderly since he arrived, Mahoning Township Patrolman Ryan Pander said. Burkett said Miller yelled, cursed, raised his hands to staff as if threatening to strike, walked the emergncy department hallways when asked not to and went into patients room when Burkett and the staff asked him numerous times not to.
After Pander cited Miller for disorderly conduct, Miller agreed to remain calm as long as he stayed in the emergency department.
As he and another officer were preparing to leave the emergency department, Miller walked out of his room to the reception area and cursed at Burkett in front of staff and patients.
Police transported Miller to the police department's interview room. While waiting to be processed, Miller kicked the northern wall of the room, causing extensive damage, Pander said.
Pander also cited him for criminal mischief for causing a hole in the wall.