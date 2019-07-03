MAHONING TWP. — A Danville area man allegedly threw coffee on his girlfriend and struck her on the arm and hip at 4:50 a.m. Wednesday at suite 4201 at 34 Orchard Ave.
Mahoning Township Patrolman Garon Fenstermaker charged Douglas A. Barbati, 46, with simple assault and harassment of Sandra Fasbinder.
Montour County District Judge Marvin Shrawder arraigned him and released him on $5,000 unsecured bail.
Fasbinder said they argued over allegations of cheating and Barbati threw hot coffee on her and struck her right arm. She said he also struck her in the right hip area. She was transported to Geisinger for treatment. The officer observed swelling and bruising on her arm.
Barbati admitted throwing coffee on her, but denied striking her arm, according to the charges.