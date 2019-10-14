LIMESTONE TWP. — A Montgomery man facing driving while under the influence of alcohol charges told a state trooper he was driving the way he was because he was playing and texting on his phone.
Tpr. Matthew Lesher stopped Tanner G. Wertman, 29, at Route 54 and White Hall Road Oct. 2 for crossing over and riding the white fog lines and double yellow lines four times within one mile.
While speaking with Wertman, Lesher detected an odor of alcohol. Wertman said he was coming from a bar where he had a few beers.
The trooper detected impairment during field sobriety tests.
He charged Wertman with having a blood alcohol concentration level of .092 percent, failure to drive in a single lane, texting while driving and careless driving.