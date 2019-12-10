MAHONING TWP. — A Danville area man faces driving while under the influence of alcohol charges after an officer saw his vehicle veer off to the left side of the road. The vehicle also didn't have a working brake light.
Patrolman Garon Fenstermaker was behind David L. Martin, 66, of 99 Bald Top Road, Nov. 27 traveling south on Klein Road. The vehicle proceeded onto Bald Top Road where he saw the vehicle cross over the double yellow line twice before pulling Martin over.
He said Martin's eyes were bloodshot and glossy and he detected an odor of alcohol. Martin first denied drinking alcohol, but later admitted to drinking alcohol earlier in the day, according to the charges.
During field sobriety tests, Martin showed signs of impairment, police said.
Fenstermaker charged him with general impairment, having a blood alcohol level of 0.116 percent, failing to stay in his lane of travel and having a brake light that didn't work.