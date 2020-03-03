MAHONING TWP. — Mahoning Township police charged a Sunbury man for exposing his genitals in front of Geisinger employees March 1.
Steven Sharp, 35, was receiving medical care in the emergency department when he dropped his pants and exposed his genitals in front of Stephanie Dudeck and Jeff Green, Patrolman Jason Bedisky said.
He masturbated in front of them and, when employees tried to intervene, Sharp sat in a chair and continued in the act, according to the charges. He later went to the doorway and asked for tissues to clean up.
He acknowledged he did that to relieve stress, police said.
Bedisky charged him with indecent exposure and open lewdness.