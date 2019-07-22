MAHONING TWP. — A Geisinger emergency department patient shoved a registered nurse and later struck a nursing assistant in the chest while fleeing the hospital, police said.
Jeffery A. Martin, 47, of Manchester, N.H., was reported to be acting aggressively at about 11:59 p.m. July 17 toward staff members and causing a disturbance. Patrolman Ryan Pander said Martin was admitted for heavy intoxication and became increasingly agitated and verbally aggressive toward members of the staff, who alerted a number of staff members including Geisinger security. At one point, Martin allegedly shoved a registered nurse's right shoulder. Pander told him he was causing a disturbance and asked him to stop.
Pander got a second call at about 12:52 a.m. about Martin fleeing on foot and striking a hospital nursing assistant in the chest with his arm and elbow. The nursing assistant reported an injury to her chest, dizziness and shortness of breath and was treated in the emergency department.
Martin admitted pushing the nursing assistant during an interview, Pander said.
Pander charged him with aggravated assault, a summary and a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct by engaging in fighting, public drunkenness and harassment.
