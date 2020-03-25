RIVERSIDE — On Tuesday at about 7:45 p.m., Riverside police were alerted to a potential homicide in the Sunny Acres development of Riverside.
Upon further investigation of the incident, it was determined that the incident was a hoax, commonly referred to as a swatting call.
At this point in time there is no reason to believe that the public is in any danger, Police Chief Kerry Parkes said.
Riverside police thanked assisting agencies who responded, including Danville Police, Mahoning Township Police, state police at Stonington, Columbia Montour SWAT and the Danville Ambulance.