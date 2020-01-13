MAHONING TWP. — A North Central Secure Treatment Unit resident punched a staff member in the head with a closed fist, state police said.
Tpr. Matthew Lesher charged Anthony A. Roig, 20, with aggravated assault and harassment from the incident Nov. 14. Roig is free on $10,000 unsecured bail.
Police said staff member Joseph Fromille heard a disturbance in the hallway. He found Roig shouting at other residents about going to jail. He asked Roig to stop yelling and proceed with recreational time.
Roig continued shouting and Fromille told him wouldn't be granted recreational time because he wasn't following instructions and was causing a disturbance. Fromille told Roig to go upstairs and Roig acted as if he was complying. When Roig turned to walk, he took a couple steps, turned around and punched Fromille in the head with a closed right fist, Lesher said.
Surveillance footage showed the incident, police said.