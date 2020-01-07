RIVERSIDE — State police at Stonington said a Danville man was "severely intoxicated" when his vehicle struck a pole on South Mill Street in Riverside.
Tpr. Christopher Kolosinsky reported Sean M. Hendricks, 39, was traveling north when his 2014 Chevrolet Cruze failed to negotiate a left turn, left the northbound lane headed east and ran straight into the parking lot of the Sunoco Station before striking a telephone pole on the east side of the parking lot. After initial impact, the vehicle came to a stop resting against the pole.
Hendricks wasn't injured in the Nov. 30 crash.
Riverside and Danville firefighters assisted at the scene.
Hendricks faces charges of driving while under the influence of alcohol or controlled substances, failure to drive at a safe speed, careless driving and operating a vehicle in careless disregard for the safety of people or property.