MAHONING TWP. — An 18-year-old woman from Lewisburg is facing charges after crashing her car on Bald Top Road with two juveniles in the trunk last month, township police reported.
Police said Rebecca Lynn Kriner, of 402 N. 5th St., Lewisburg, was driving with four juvenile passengers and two others in the trunk when her 2004 Honda Civic crashed through a guide wire and electric cattle fence at about 7:15 p.m. on Nov. 30. The car landed in a cow pasture off the south side of the road.
Patrolman Cody Clossen stated in the criminal complaint that three passengers were at the scene. He learned that three others had left and were walking on Bald Top Road. Officers from Danville and Riverside, who were assisting at the crash, located the three at the intersection of Bald Top Road and Klein Road. Police returned them to the crash scene. Clossen said Kriner's car was overpopulated because there were only five seat belts.
One of the passengers told police a few days later that he and another male were in the trunk at the time of the crash. The report did not list the juveniles' ages.
Clossen recently filed charges of recklessly endangering another person, driving at an unsafe speed and a seat belt violation against Kriner in the office of District Judge Marvin Shrawder. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 4 at 3:30 p.m. before Shrawder.