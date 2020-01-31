BLOOMSBURG — The large police presence on the Bloomsburg University campus on Saturday may seem a cause for alarm.
It will only be a drill. It will be a closed event for training.
Police will conduct an emergency operations drill simulating an active assailant on the campus from 8 a.m. to noon. Law enforcement will use blanks to simulate gunshots.
During the drill, the following buildings and locations will be closed to the public:
Andruss Library: Room 305, the Schweiker Room, the Gathering Place and Starbucks; Centennial Hall; Sutliff Hall: lobby and surrounding areas; Room 102.