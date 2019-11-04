RIVERSIDE — Riverside police set up a speed sign machine for 10 days in the Sunny Acres area and recorded two vehicles that traveled 66 to 70 mph in a 35 mph zone, Police Chief Kerry Parkes told the borough council.
The machine measured westbound speeds along Sunbury Road and 8,080 vehicles traveled there in 10 days, he said Monday night.
In other business:
Borough Council President Carolyn Bausch reminded residents to have their dogs on leashes when they are not on their property.
A blighted property on Scenic Drive has been sold and renovations will be starting, Zoning officer Brian Anderson said. Liens placed on the property for past sewer bills will be paid to the borough, he said.