MAHONING TWP. — Township police have received several reports of stolen cash and currency from vehicles.
In each case, the vehicles were unlocked, police said.
The thefts occurred during the evening and overnight hours at various locations throughout the township.
Police remind people to lock their vehicles even when parked in carports or in unsecured garages.
They encourage people to immediately call and report any suspicious activity, vehicles or people. The non-emergency dispatch number is 570-784-6300.