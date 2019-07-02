DANVILLE — A Sunbury woman, who admitted to smoking marijuana before being stopped by a deputy sheriff, allegedly possessed items used to smoke methamphetamine.
Montour County Deputy Sheriff Steve Bennick stopped Katelyn Shade, 27, Feb. 27 on Jacob's Alley because her vehicle registration was expired.
Bennick contacted Danville Sgt. Justin Stanley after Shade appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance. He said she had admitted to smoking marijuana before driving. She produced several items of suspected drug paraphernalia and controlled substances.
Stanley found a clear smoking pipe with white residue commonly used for smoking meth, several small baggies of green vegetative material consistent with marijuana and a small container with what appeared to be crystal meth.
Shade told police she took a male to a home on Montour Street where he rolled a joint of marijuana and they smoked it.
Stanley found in her vehicle numerous items of drug paraphernalia, including packaging material, small packages of marijuana, an Adderall pill, numerous containers with marijuana or crystal meth residue and a container of meth. A blood sample of Shade showed amphetamine, meth, Delta-9 THC2 and Delta-9 THC, or the active ingredient of marijuana, police said.