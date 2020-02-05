DERRY TWP. — State police charged a woman with endangering the welfare of her mentally and physically disabled 17-year-old daughter by allowing her to live in deplorable conditions Jan. 17.
Tpr. Logan Spiece filed the charge against Lucy L. Mowery, 58, at 423 Blue Springs Terrace.
Spiece received a report about the child and saw a large amount of trash around the outside of the home. Spiece said he had to move items to clear a walkway to get to the front door. A wheelchair was in the middle of the ramp on the porch, but trash created a walking path too narrow for a wheelchair to fit, he said.
Mowery opened the door and Spiece said he saw an extremely dirty home and trash stacked to the ceiling with only small aisles to move about. She said she was caring for her 17-year-old daughter and her 1-year-old grandchild. The trooper asked to go inside and Mowery refused, saying it was none of his business, according to the charge.
Spiece contacted Montour County Children and Youth Services officials who said they received numerous reports about the home and had made numerous attempts to assess the home, but were unsuccessful because Mowery was uncooperative.
The trooper learned the 17-year-old is mentally and physically disabled, cannot walk on her own without a walker or a wheelchair and depends on Mowery to do everyday tasks and to provide general hygiene care.
He obtained a search warrant and entered the home where he found mounds of garbage, human waste in diapers on the floor, and perishable and nonperishable items piled from floor to the ceiling in the main living quarters leaving only a narrow aisle. The kitchen counter was covered with garbage and other household items, he said.
There was no access to the kitchen sink, according to the charge. Two bedrooms were completely closed off and full of items.
The 17-year-old slept on a piece of foam in a cluttered hallway, he said. The bathroom was covered in cat urine and feces making the tub and shower unusable, he said.
The girl was unable to use her wheelchair or walker in the home because of the amount of trash inside and outside, according to the charge. He took 45 photos documenting the condition of the home.