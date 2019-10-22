COOPER TWP. — A Danville area woman cut the lock on a man's storage unit, but was caught in the act while removing items from his unit, state police said.
Tpr. Jared Mowen was called Friday about a burglary in progress at 111 Ridge Drive. William Allen said he went to Mr. B's Storage Units to check on his storage unit, which he found open. He said he saw Carissa Ann Eifert, 34, putting his property into her silver Mazda sedan. He asked her what she was doing and she said she pulled into the unit to go to the bathroom, found the unit open and was trying to help. Allen recorded her taking his property out of her vehicle and putting it back in the unit. When she took off, she left her driver's license with Allen, who had asked to see it. Police located her and took her into custody.
Mowen interviewed Eifert, who confessed to using bolt cutters to break into Allen's unit. She said he caught her in the act and confronted her. She told Mowen she knew she was wrong and that she was committing burglary and theft.
On-call Bloomsburg District Judge Russell Lawton arraigned her and committed her to jail in lieu of $10,000 bail.
She faces charges of entering a building not adapted for overnight accommodations, criminal trespass, theft and receiving stolen property.