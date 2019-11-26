DANVILLE — A Berwick woman, impaired by drugs and involved in an accident Oct. 22 in Danville, endangered her daughter, police said.
Danville Officer Eric Routch charged Kristina L. Riddle, 29, with driving while under the influence of drugs; failing to provide a vehicle registration card; driving a vehicle that wasn't inspected; failure to change her driver's license address; careless driving; and endangering the welfare of a 9-year-old girl.
Routch was called about the accident at Ferry and Center streets where the 2005 Chrysler Pacifica that Riddle was driving losing the right front tire. The officer saw her make a lot of affirmative movements and display leg and arm tremors along with having rapid speech, according to the charges. Riddle told him she was on numerous antibiotics because of illnesses.
After she was told she showed signs of impairment while doing field sobriety tests, she told Routch she had smoked marijuana, police said.
Her blood test showed the presence of amphetamine, methamphetamine, 11-Hydroxy Delta-9 THC, Delta-9 Carboxy THC, Delta-9 THC, buprenorphine and Norbuprenorphine, according to the police complaint.