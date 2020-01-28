DANVILLE — A borough woman faces charges after a state parole agent found drugs and drug paraphernalia in her home Jan. 23.
Parole agent Mark Barner went to the home of Breanna K. Depaolo, 27, of 313 E. Market St., and found a clear glass case containing hypodermic needles and assorted pills on a stand outside the bedroom. Depaolo said there were probably more drugs and paraphernalia in her bedroom and signed a consent to search form.
Danville police searched the bedroom and found a mirror with a crystalized substance consistent with methamphetamine and a jar lid with white residue on top of her dresser, according to the charges.
Police said they found a pouch with numerous hypodermic needles, three of which were loaded, a glassine bag with a Batman logo and a clear shot glass covered in white residue inside the top dresser drawer.
Two silver spoons with burn marks and white residue were in a cup on the dresser.
In the top shelf of a cabinet was a quart-size zippered plastic bag with more than 300 assorted pills including 209 bupropion pills to treat depression; 53 quetiapine fumarate pills to treat bipolar disorder; 20 oxcarbazepine pills used to treat seizures; three citalopram pills to treat depression; and 27 bupropion hydrochloride pills to treat depression, police said.
Officer Jared Bangs charged her with one count of possession of controlled substances, three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and six counts of misbranding controlled substances.