VALLEY TWP. — State police charged a Bloomsburg woman with possessing drugs and hypodermic needles in a bag on a shelf where children's toys were stored Aug. 29 in Valley Township.
Diane Whitenight told Tpr. Sara Barrett that she and her daughter, Tanya Ann Stout, 32, of Bloomsburg, argued. Whitenight said Stout was not allowed to return to live in her home. Stout had lived there with her two children, police said.
Whitenight started packing Stout's belongings and found a black bag on the shelf where children's toys were. She removed a pink zippered bag from it and found non-prescribed prescription pills and needles, police said.
In a clear plastic bag inside the pink bag were two white pills, four hypodermic needles, a stamped "wild cat" glassine baggie and a small black rope, police said. According to the charges, the pills contained Gabapentin 215, clonazepam, quetiapine, baclofen, fexofenadine and hydrochloride.