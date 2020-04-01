DANVILLE — An Elysburg area woman, wanted on a warrant, faces a charge of resisting arrest after police had to remove her from a vehicle.
Amber M. Gabari, 41, of 412 Elysburg Road, was a passenger in a vehicle driven by Ronald Depaolo. Riverside Officer Andy Rupp discovered the vehicle registration was suspended because the insurance was canceled as it was traveling north on the Danville-Riverside Bridge on April 15, 2019. He stopped the vehicle in the Danville Weis Markets lot.
Riverside Police Chief Kerry Parkes said Monday Rupp filed the charge in a timely fashion with Northumberland County but a judge ruled it was a venue issue and that the charge had to be filed in Montour County Court, which it has been.
As Rupp was informing the 911 center he was stopping the vehicle, Gabari got out of the car and then back in after he was ordered to do so about six times.
Rupp found Depaolo's license was suspended and he had two warrants issued against him for not responding to citations.
After obtaining Gabari's name and date of birth, he discovered there was a warrant issued for her.
He and Danville Officer Jared Bangs asked Gabari to roll down the window to speak with them and she rolled it down about 5 or 6 inches, police said. They asked her to step out of the car and she said no. "I'm not getting out," she said after they told her there was a warrant for her arrest, police said.
Police said Bangs aimed his Taser at her and ordered her out, but she did not comply. Rupp reached through the open window and unlocked the car door, reached in and grabbed her right arm. She resisted getting out, police said. Rupp grabbed her foot as Bangs grabbed her arm and were able to remove her from the car. She continued to resist by putting her right arm underneath her torso as officers tried to put her hands behind her back to handcuff her. Rupp used his baton as a lever to extract her arm and they handcuffed her.
After they put her in the back of the cruiser, she banged her head against the window. They opened the door and warned her they would restrain her more if she continued to try to hurt herself. She was secured in a seat belt and didn't act out again, police said.
— KAREN BLACKLEDGE