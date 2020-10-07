DANVILLE — A 73-year-old Danville woman was charged with misdemeanor simple assault after allegedly throwing a toy at her granddaughter.
The incident occurred at the home of the accused, Dwana Jean Harvey, of 168 Columbia Hill Rd., Danville.
The victim, who is Harvey's granddaughter, was at Harvey's house when a dispute ensued between the victim and Harvey, who threw a toy grabber device at the victim. The toy struck the victim under the left eye, according to police papers.
Harvey contends that throwing the toy was only meant as a warning. The case was brought before Montour County District Judge Marvin Shrawder.