DANVILLE — A borough woman, wanted on two warrants by Catawissa police, resisted arrest after Danville police were called about a domestic incident Nov. 3 at 345 Chamber St.
Officer Joseph Eister charged Tiffany M. Casto, 30, with resisting arrest for pulling away and struggling with officers.
Police found Casto in a bedroom where she took off her shoes, laid on the bed and said, "I'm not going anywhere. You are going to have drag me," according to the charge.
She sat up and moved to the edge of the bed and officers moved toward her since she wasn't making an effort to put her shoes on. She refused to get up and pulled away from police, Eister said.
She then resisted one officer by pulling away and screaming. An officer stood her up in an attempt to handcuff her and said she continued to resist, fell to the floor and tried to pull her arms under her body. Eister said she continued to struggle with them until they handcuffed her.
When they reached the bottom step, she tried to pull away from Eister, who had to physically drag her out of the house and onto the front porch. She again struggled with police until they placed her in the back of the patrol vehicle.
They transported her to the Sheetz Market lot where Catawissa police took her into custody. The charges didn't state what the warrants were for.